Tiny Custom Strider Bike Auction Begins Today

James Washnok’s Tiny Custom Strider Bike is up for auction for only 72 hours starting at 12 p.m. MT/2 p.m. ET on March 17th. All proceeds benefit getting children on bikes with the All Kids Bike Learn-To-Ride Kindergarten PE Program.

Check out the Baggster Custom Strider Bike and place your bid here: StriderBikes.com/buy/auction/james-washnok-baggster/

James Washnok is the main man at Blackout Industries out of South Dakota, a company James has operated since 2013. They specialize in design and manufacturing of parts for Harley-Davidson touring models. James first saw the customized Strider Bikes in 2018 when they were on display at the Buffalo Chip during the Sturgis Bike Rally. He was intrigued, and told his friend Jeff Najar that he wanted to take part in this program the following year. He was hooked on the idea of customizing a Strider bike that would represent his bagger style. He was also up for the challenge because of his own three-year-old son, Jett, who started on a rocking-base Strider and had transitioned to a Strider balance bike. James knew he had the perfect test pilot for his Strider “bagger” design.

He first stretched the rear fender so he could add stretched fabricated saddlebags. That was a good start, but he felt like the design was missing an element. That’s when he added the flared side panels. James figured the all-American, patriotic-themed paint job would appeal to both girl and boy bike riders, plus it creates visual flow by spanning the fabricated sections. An old-fashioned squeeze horn is the finishing touch.

Blackout Industries is proud to be an all American-made manufacturer. They’ve kept that in mind in their designs, and the same held true for the Strider customization. With test pilot Jett’s final approval, this Strider Baggster was ready to show and go.

About All Kids Bike

All Kids Bike is a national movement led by the Strider Education Foundation to place Kindergarten PE Learn-To-Ride Programs into public schools for free, using donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations. 100% of the proceeds will support All Kids Bike and its mission to get Kindergarten Learn-To-Ride PE Programs into schools across the United States. For more information, visit AllKidsBike.org.

About The Flying Piston

The Flying Piston is an organization that produces charitable events to assist in raising awareness and funds for nonprofits. The Flying Piston works with sponsors to increase their brand awareness and integrate their participation with cause marketing. Flying Pistons does this by developing programs and providing materials that sponsors can use for their outreach and to increase their effectiveness. The Strider Custom Bike Program is one such example. For more information, visit FlyingPistonBenefit.com.

About the Strider Custom Bike Program

The Strider Custom Bike Program is an initiative of The Flying Piston Benefit produced by Marilyn Stemp of Iron Trader News and Jeff Najar of Biker Pros to raise awareness and funds for All Kids Bike. Each year, a new class of bikes is unveiled at the Flying Piston Benefit Builders Breakfast at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip the first Sunday of the annual Sturgis Rally.