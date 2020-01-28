Twin Power Drops New 116-page V-twin Parts Catalog

by

Twin Power, known for its high-quality parts and accessories for the American V-Twins, is proud to announce the release of a 116-page print and online digital catalog, its first new catalog since 2016. The Twin Power line includes products for yesterday’s classics and today’s standards: From pistons for Ironhead Sportsters to high-tech Lithium-Ion batteries and oils designed specifically for American V-Twin engines.

It all started back in 1982 when the Twin Power line of American V-twin replacement motor parts was introduced by the New England Motor Parts Company (NEMPCO). Created by bikers, for bikers, under the watchful eye of Jim Thompson, Charlie Hadayia, Sr., and others, Twin Power quickly became synonymous with quality and performance at a fair price.

Today, Twin Power has more performance parts for more model applications than ever; each one tested in independent labs to ensure they fit and work as they should, all the while staying true to our philosophy: If we don’t run it on our rides—then we won’t sell it to you.

Twin Power USA products are available to dealers exclusively from Tucker V-twin. View the online version of the 2020 Twin Power USA catalog at this LINK.

About Twin Power

Since 1982, Twin Power has been designing and producing quality parts and accessories for the American V-Twin enthusiast. Driven by the same passion that fuels the American V-Twin scene, Twin Power is relentless in its pursuit of quality, functionality, and value. They will not offer a Twin Power product to their customers unless they are proud to sport it on one of their own rides. More information can be found at twinpower-usa.com.

About Tucker Powersports

Delivering some of the most influential brands in powersports, Tucker is a leading supplier to powersports retailers across the nation. Tucker offers tens of thousands of products from the powerhouse brands that today’s powersports dealers and enthusiasts ask for by name. With over 52 years of experience, knowledgeable staff of trained professionals, and focus on superior customer support, Tucker aims to deliver the excitement of powersports to dealers and enthusiasts alike. www.tucker.com

Twin Power Catalog