Vance and Hines Air Intake

Keep your bike breathing easy and running strong. A high quality air intake can help boost horsepower and keep you ride performing at its peak. Plus it’s usually an easy install, most weekend wrenches can bolt on a new breather within a few hours.

Here’s a list of some air intakes to consider form Vance and Hines. These hit the high quality mark, plus look damn good while doing it.

VO2 ROGUE AIR INTAKE Transform the look and feel of your V-Twin powerplant with the VO2 Rogue Air Intake from Vance & Hines. Encased in a beautifully sleek CNC machined billet cover secured by race spec ARP bolts, the VO2 Rogue utilizes a high capacity deep pleated air filter featuring the K&N Xstream filter top developed for racing applications to produce the strongest increase in power for the high flowing Milwaukee Eight cylinder heads. View Product

• CNC Machined Billet Cover

• High Capacity Washable Air Filter Element

• Backing Plate, Venturi and Breather Assemblies Included

• Available in Chrome or Wrinkle Black Finish

VO2 NAKED Designed and manufactured entirely in-house, the VO2 Naked includes a high flow washable filter element, larger inlet backing plate and billet venturi to get more air in your motor for more output. View Product

• Designed to be used with OEM Cover

• Not Compatible with Center Hole Mount Covers

VO2 CAGE FIGHTER AIR INTAKE Sporting a sleek and minimalistic design, the VO2 Cage Fighter is designed for maximum air flow to the filter element while providing a custom look. View Product

• Includes Washable High Flow Filter Element

• Includes Large Inlet Backing Plate and Billet Venturi

• Available in Brushed Finish

VO2 AIR INTAKE SKULLCAP Add a touch of class to your VO2 Naked Air Intake with a Vance & Hines VO2 Skullcap. Styled with subtle creasing reminiscent of an old school mag wheel, the VO2 Skullcap consists of a single steel stamping that bolts directly over the air filter element. View Product

Available in either chrome or black ceramic, VO2 Skullcap also fits Screamin Eagle and other aftermarket air cleaner kits using a round air filter element with a center-bolt mount.

Don’t see the exact air intake you’re looking for? No problem, there are lots of options out there. Do your research and check back here at AIMag.com for updates.