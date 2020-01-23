Win The 2020 Daytona Bike Week Perewitz Custom

by

Before I go into the nuts and bolts of this bike, a little background on the project is in order. Daytona Beach officials were looking for an eyecatcher. Something that would grab the attention and interest of Bike Week attendees. Something that would look equally at home cruising down Main Street as it would being parked at Willie’s Tropical Tattoo Bike Show. In all, they desired a bike that screams Bike Week! We needed to build a bike that was desirable and approachable. Something that could be ridden by people of different physical statures, that any rider would be proud to own. One of the hottest trends going these days is the Club-style Dyna. But really, what is the whole Club style thing about?

Some folks call it West coast or outlaw style, but the Club handle probably came along because of the popular Sons of Anarchy (SOA) television show, which ran from 2008 to 2014. But the popularity of the bikes themselves did not begin with that show. Rather, the bikes were featured in the first place based on the real-world popularity of this style of custom bike. Folks have been building these since the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, and there is no single point in time where one can say, “That was the first Club-style bike.” (Although many have said “I was the first to build one of these.”)

You’ve no doubt been following along for the last few issues as we detailed the process from low mileage stocker to tall-riser equipped custom. If not, check out back issues 382–385 for details, and see the final build photos and full bike feature in issue 386 of American Iron Magazine, on sale March 3.

How To Win This Bike

Time is running out! Get your tickets now! You can win the Official Daytona Bike Week custom Dyna built by American Iron Magazine and Perewitz Cycle Fab! Purchase your raffle tickets at OfficialBikeWeek.com. Tickets are $50 each, or three for $100. For every two tickets you order, you get one additional ticket. Drawing will be held March 14, 2020. A limited number of tickets are available; only 4,500 will be sold. All proceeds from the drawing donations go back into supporting Daytona Bike Week

Win the 2020 Daytona Bike Week Custom