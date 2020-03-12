Women Riders Ready For 14th International Female Ride Day

Women Riders from Prince George British Columbia, Canada

International Female Ride Day, Saturday 2 May, 2020 rolls out rides, events, and women’s “Just Ride!” weekend getaways for 14th global edition. International Female Ride Day® features women riders joining across all cultures advancing awareness for women in motorcycling.

Toronto, Canada, 12 March, 2020 – Women motorcycle enthusiasts on six continents and over 120 countries will take to their motorcycles to “Just Ride!” on Saturday, 2 May 2020 for the 14th edition of International Female Ride Day® (IFRD). The globally synchronized action for women will once again govern the world’s roads, tracks and trails for the single most powerful, and longest running women’s motorcycling action.

IFRD is one day which celebrates women motorcyclists while promoting and highlighting the activities of women in motorcycling and their cultural equivalence. The movement has been the global cornerstone for driving the increases in the numbers of women who own and ride motorcycles. Women individually, in groups and clubs unite to celebrate women who ride and their passion for the activity. The unsurpassed celebration of female motorcycling power and demonstrations of “strength in numbers” – collaborations of women across all borders and cultures continues to be a key element of its power and growth.

The IFRD “Just Ride!” call to action evolved from the fight to make normal and known, the diverse numbers of women riding motorcycles. The day similarly sets to inspire other women who have not yet explored motorcycling, to learn to ride and obtain their motorcycle license.

“International Female Ride Day® was created in recognition of women motorcycle riders on a cause I believed in, trying to make the world sit up and pay attention just one day out of the year. The visibility of the day continues to be important, but the ultimate goal should be that women don’t need one day of visibility but can appear every day, unremarkably”. Vicki Gray, Founder.

IFRD ensures women are well represented across all disciplines of the activity of motorcycling and throughout the Powersports Industry.

Support women motorcycle riders in your region. There are countless ways to celebrate the day and help increase the awareness of motorcycling for women.

